Jon J. Trousdale
Jon J. Trousdale

TRAER-Jon J. Trousdale, 87, of Traer, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, July 11, 2021, at Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home in Dumont, with burial in the Dumont Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to Jon’s family c/o Connie Erpelding and mailed to PO Box 403, Hampton, Iowa, 50441.

www.sietsemavogelfuneralhomes.com, 641-857-3303

