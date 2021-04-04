 Skip to main content
Jon A. Linck
Jon A. Linck

CEDAR FALLS—Jon A. Linck, 74, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at his home of natural causes. Services will be held at a later date. Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home is assisting the family.

