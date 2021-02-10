 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Johnnie G. “John Sherbon
0 entries

Johnnie G. “John Sherbon

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS-Johnnie G. “John” Sherbon, 72, died Friday, February 5, 2021 in Waverly. Memorial service 1:30 p.m. Thursday, February 11, 2021 at the Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls. The family will received friends one hour prior to the services. More information found at: www.richardsonfuneralservice.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Home items you should replace to avoid a costly consequence

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News