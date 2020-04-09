John W. Ross
FREDERICKSBURG -- John William Ross, 86 of Fredericksburg, died Tuesday, April 7, at home. A private family funeral will be 2 p.m. today, April 10, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton; interment will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Fredericksburg, Join the family during services via Facebook Live on the Hugebach-Johnson Funeral Homes Facebook page; (641) 394-4334; online condolences at hugebackfuneralhome.com.

