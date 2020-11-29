LA PORTE CITY — John Schaefer, 80, of La Porte City, died Sunday, November 22 at UnityPoint Allen Memorial Hospital. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 4, at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery, both in Eagle Center. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is in charge of arrangements.