WAVERLY -- John F. Raap, 74, of Waverly, died Friday, March 13, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics; services 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Waverly, with a private burial in St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery; visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly, for an hour before services Wednesday at the church; in lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for later designation; condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.  

Service information

Mar 18
Service
Wednesday, March 18, 2020
10:30AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
2700 Horton Road
Waverly, IA 50677
Mar 17
Visitation
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly
218 2nd St. SE
P.O. Box 215
Waverly, IA 50677
