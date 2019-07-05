{{featured_button_text}}
CEDAR FALLS --- John P. Miller, 69, of Fort Dodge and formerly of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, July 3, at the Paula J. Baber Hospice Home in Fort Dodge. A Celebration of John's life will be 1 p.m. Monday, July 8, at the AMVETS Post 49, 1934 Irving St, Cedar Falls. Military Honors will be presented by the Cedar Falls AMVETS. Laufersweiler-Sievers Funeral Home in Fort Dodge is serving the family, (515) 576-3156.

