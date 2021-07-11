 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
John Murphy Powers
0 entries

John Murphy Powers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO-John Murphy Powers, 65, of Villa Park, Illinois, formerly of Waterloo, died March 15, in Illinois. A memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 15, at St. Edward’s Catholic Church with entombment in the Mt. Olivet Columbarium. Visitation will be for one hour before services at the church. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be directed to Mary Stein at 2171 Talbot Place, Coralville, Iowa, 52241. Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

California detective who lost his leg adopts a double amputee rescue dog

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News