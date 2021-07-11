WATERLOO-John Murphy Powers, 65, of Villa Park, Illinois, formerly of Waterloo, died March 15, in Illinois. A memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 15, at St. Edward’s Catholic Church with entombment in the Mt. Olivet Columbarium. Visitation will be for one hour before services at the church. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be directed to Mary Stein at 2171 Talbot Place, Coralville, Iowa, 52241. Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.