John L. Maitland, Sr.
FORMERLY of LIME SPRINGS - John L. Maitland, Sr., age 75 (born on Jan. 29, 1945), went to be with the Lord on Nov. 26, 2020 at Cedar Valley Hospice, with his family nearby, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Please join the family for a celebration of life service in honor of John at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 31, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 4000 Hudson Rd, Cedar Falls, IA. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.
Tags
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.