John L. Maitland, Sr.
John L. Maitland, Sr.

John L. Maitland, Sr.

FORMERLY of LIME SPRINGS - John L. Maitland, Sr., age 75 (born on Jan. 29, 1945), went to be with the Lord on Nov. 26, 2020 at Cedar Valley Hospice, with his family nearby, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Please join the family for a celebration of life service in honor of John at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 31, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 4000 Hudson Rd, Cedar Falls, IA. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.

