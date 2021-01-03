CEDAR FALLS - John “Jack” Schultz, 89, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, December 28, 2020 at Western Home Communities Nation Cottage of natural causes. Services are being planned for a later date. Condolences may be sent to Pat Schultz at 5311 Hyacinth Drive #24, Cedar Falls. Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home is assisting the family.