John “Jack” Schultz
CEDAR FALLS - John “Jack” Schultz, 89, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, December 28, 2020 at Western Home Communities Nation Cottage of natural causes. Services are being planned for a later date. Condolences may be sent to Pat Schultz at 5311 Hyacinth Drive #24, Cedar Falls. Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home is assisting the family.
