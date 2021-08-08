WATERLOO-John Henry Fleming, 79, of Waterloo, died Friday, July 30, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center. A graveside service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 13, at Garden of Memories Cemetery with burial there. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, August 12, at St. Mark's Baptist Church. Greer's Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.