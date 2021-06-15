 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
John C. Pleis
0 entries

John C. Pleis

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FAYETTE-John C. Pleis, 95, of Fayette, Iowa, died Saturday morning, June 12, 2021, at Maple Crest Manor in Fayette, Iowa.

Funeral Service: 10:30 A.M. Thursday, June 17, 2021, at St. John Lutheran Church in Arlington, Iowa with Rev. Margaret Yackel-Juleen officiating

Visitation: 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Arlington and for one hour before the service at the church on Thursday.

Interment: 2:00 P.M. Thursday at the Allison Cemetery in Allison, Iowa with military honors.

Memorials may be directed in his name to St. John Lutheran Church, Arlington.

Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, social distancing and masks will be required at the church.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Kids screen time skyrockets

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News