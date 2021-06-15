FAYETTE-John C. Pleis, 95, of Fayette, Iowa, died Saturday morning, June 12, 2021, at Maple Crest Manor in Fayette, Iowa.
Funeral Service: 10:30 A.M. Thursday, June 17, 2021, at St. John Lutheran Church in Arlington, Iowa with Rev. Margaret Yackel-Juleen officiating
Visitation: 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Arlington and for one hour before the service at the church on Thursday.
Interment: 2:00 P.M. Thursday at the Allison Cemetery in Allison, Iowa with military honors.
Memorials may be directed in his name to St. John Lutheran Church, Arlington.
Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, social distancing and masks will be required at the church.
