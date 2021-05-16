 Skip to main content
John A. Moore
John A. Moore, 88, died March 14, 2020, in Orlando, FL. Graveside services 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at Oakhill Cemetery, New Hartford. Fellowship will follow at the New Hartford United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be left at: www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.

