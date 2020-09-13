 Skip to main content
Joel A. Schardt
Joel A. Schardt

Joel A. Schardt

Joel Arnold Schardt of Bloomington, MN, passed away suddenly of natural causes July 26, 2020. Graveside services will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, September 18, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery in Cedar Falls. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation in Joel's name to the Arthritis National Research Foundation at www.curearthritis.org. Visit www.DahlFuneralHome.com for more information.

