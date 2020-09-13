Joel A. Schardt

Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Joel Arnold Schardt of Bloomington, MN, passed away suddenly of natural causes July 26, 2020. Graveside services will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, September 18, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery in Cedar Falls. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation in Joel's name to the Arthritis National Research Foundation at www.curearthritis.org. Visit www.DahlFuneralHome.com for more information.