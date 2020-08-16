Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Joel A. Brasch, 68, of Marshalltown, Iowa, passed away on August 8, 2020, at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown, Iowa.

A private graveside service in Fairview Cemetery, Dunkerton was held with Pastor Harold Nuss from Iowa River Hospice presiding. Military honors were provided by the Dunkerton American Legion Peter Kress Post #636. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser Corson Funeral Home in Denver assisted with arrangements. 319-984-5379