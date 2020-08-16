Joel A. Brasch, 68, of Marshalltown, Iowa, passed away on August 8, 2020, at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown, Iowa.
A private graveside service in Fairview Cemetery, Dunkerton was held with Pastor Harold Nuss from Iowa River Hospice presiding. Military honors were provided by the Dunkerton American Legion Peter Kress Post #636. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser Corson Funeral Home in Denver assisted with arrangements. 319-984-5379
To plant a tree in memory of Joel Brasch as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
