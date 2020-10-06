JoAnn Sager, 83, of Morrison, passed away at her home in Morrison, on Friday, October 2, 2020, while under the care of UnityPoint Hospice. Visitation for JoAnn will be held on Tuesday, October 6th from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Abels Funeral & Cremation Service-French-Hand Chapel in Reinbeck. The funeral service for JoAnn will be held on Wednesday, October 7th at 10:30 AM at the Liberty Baptist Church in Dike. Interment will follow the funeral service at the Washington Township Cemetery in Morrison. Memorials may be directed to the family. Memories of JoAnn and messages of condolence may be left at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com