 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
JoAnn Lucille DePuew
0 entries

JoAnn Lucille DePuew

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CLARKSVILLE-JoAnn Lucille DePuew, age 78, of Clarksville, Iowa, died Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Clarksville Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Clarksville Iowa, from natural causes.

Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, June 25, 2021, at the Community United Methodist Church, with burial in the Lynwood Cemetery, both in Clarksville.

Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 on Thursday at the Redman Funeral & Cremation Services, Clarksville Funeral Home, (319) 278-4245, and one hour before services at the church.

Memorials may be directed to the Community United Methodist Church or Cedar Valley Hospice.

Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to stay healthy if you sit at a computer all day

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News