PARKERSBURG — JoAnn H. Kruger, 85, of Shakopee, Minn., died Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina, Minn. Services are 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at First Presbyterian Church, 909 Marschall Road, Shakopee, Minn., with visitation for an hour prior to services. Additional services are 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at First Congregational Church, 401 Third St., Parkersburg, with visitation from 1 to 2 p.m., and burial in Oak Hill Cemetery, in Parkersburg. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Lillehei Heart Institute, 2231 Sixth St. SE, 4-156 CCRB, 2812A, Minneapolis, MN 55455; Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, Minn. (952) 445-2755; online condolences at www.mcnearneyfuneralhome.com