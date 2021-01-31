 Skip to main content
Joan Smalley
Joan Smalley

IOWA CITY- Joan Smalley, 84, passed away at the University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City, January 23rd, 2021. Due to COVID-19, private family services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com

