OELWEIN-Joan K. Short, 79, of Oelwein, Iowa, died Monday, June 21, 2021, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa.

Memorial Service: 11:00 A.M. Friday, June 25, 2021, at Grace United Methodist Church in Oelwein.

Visitation: One hour before the service on Friday at the church.

Inurnment will be at a later date in Cornell City Cemetery in Cornell, Wisconsin.

The Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein is assisting the family.

Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, social distancing and mask are suggested at the visitation and service.