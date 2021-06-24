OELWEIN-Joan K. Short, 79, of Oelwein, Iowa, died Monday, June 21, 2021, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa.
Memorial Service: 11:00 A.M. Friday, June 25, 2021, at Grace United Methodist Church in Oelwein.
Visitation: One hour before the service on Friday at the church.
Inurnment will be at a later date in Cornell City Cemetery in Cornell, Wisconsin.
The Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein is assisting the family.
Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, social distancing and mask are suggested at the visitation and service.
