Joan B. Wedemeier, 88, of Oelwein, formerly of Oran, Ia., died November 10, 2020. She was born August 17, 1932. Service will be 11 a.m. on Friday, November 13, at Woods Funeral Home in Fairbank from 9-11 a.m. Burial will be at the Fairbank Cemetary. Memorials can be made to the family for later desgination. Condolences may be made at www.woodsfuneralhome.net.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.