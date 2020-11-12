Joan B. Wedemeier, 88, of Oelwein, formerly of Oran, Ia., died November 10, 2020. She was born August 17, 1932. Service will be 11 a.m. on Friday, November 13, at Woods Funeral Home in Fairbank from 9-11 a.m. Burial will be at the Fairbank Cemetary. Memorials can be made to the family for later desgination. Condolences may be made at www.woodsfuneralhome.net.