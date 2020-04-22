Jo Lyn Boyer
WATERLOO -- Jo Lyn Boyer, 65, of Cedar Rapids and formerly of Waterloo and La Porte City, died April 13 at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. No public services are planned at this time. To share a thought, memory or condolence with her family, visit the funeral home website www.gayandciha.com.

