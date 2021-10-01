CEDAR FALLS–Jo Anne Neal, 81, of Cedar Falls died on Wednesday, Sept 29, 2021, at her home. Memorial services will be 2:30 pm, Monday, October 4, 2021, at Prairie Lakes Church Chapel. Visitation is one hour prior to service. Memorials may be directed to American Cancer Society or Cedar Valley Hospice. Online condolences can be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
