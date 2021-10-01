 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jo Anne Neal

  • 0

CEDAR FALLS–Jo Anne Neal, 81, of Cedar Falls died on Wednesday, Sept 29, 2021, at her home. Memorial services will be 2:30 pm, Monday, October 4, 2021, at Prairie Lakes Church Chapel. Visitation is one hour prior to service. Memorials may be directed to American Cancer Society or Cedar Valley Hospice. Online condolences can be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Designing buildings with better air ventilation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News