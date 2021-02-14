 Skip to main content
Jimmy Joe Kuhn
MT. AUBURN-Jimmy Joe Kuhn, 34 of Mt. Auburn died Tuesday, February 9, 2021. Funeral services are pending at Phillips funeral Home in Vinton.

