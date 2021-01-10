Jerry P. Mahacek, 76 of Waverly, Iowa passed away on January 2, 2021, at Waverly Health Center in Waverly, IA. Jerry had a 20-year struggle with health issues, but his passing came at the hands of pneumonia, influenza and COVID-19.

The cremation has taken place, and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when safety dictates. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials on Jerry's behalf to the Waverly Health Center Foundation or to a charity of your choice. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly, Iowa is assisting the Mahacek family. 319-352-1187.