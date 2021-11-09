 Skip to main content
Jerome “Jerry” Norris Hoins

SHELL ROCK-Jerome “Jerry” Norris Hoins, 84, of Shell Rock, died Saturday, November 6, 2021, at his home in Shell Rock.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at St. John Lutheran Church in Waverly with Rev. Jon Ellingworth officiating. Burial will follow in the Lynwood Cemetery, Clarksville, with military honors provided by the Waverly Area Veterans Honor Guard. Visitation will be held at the church on Tuesday, November 9, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and for an hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Memorials may be directed to St. John Lutheran Church or the family. On-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements. 319-352-1187

