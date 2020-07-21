Jerald H. Willis
Jerald Henry Willis, 84, of Waverly, Iowa, passed on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the Dumont Wellness Center in Dumont.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastor Ron Bupp officiating. Burial will be held at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Waterloo. There will be visitation from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at the funeral home on Wednesday. Online condolences for Jerald may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187

