Jerald H. Willis

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastor Ron Bupp officiating. Burial will be held at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Waterloo. There will be visitation from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at the funeral home on Wednesday. Online condolences for Jerald may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.