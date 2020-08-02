Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

CEDAR FALLS – Jenna L. Bundy, 25, of Cedar Falls, died unexpectedly at home Monday, July 20; funeral service 10:30 Monday at Locke Funeral Home with burial in Greenwood Cemetery; visitation Noon until 4 today, Sunday, at Locke Funeral Home. Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com for more.