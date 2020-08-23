 Skip to main content
Jeffery P. Smith
Jeffery Smith, age 62, of Sioux Falls and formerly of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Huron, SD. www.kuhlerfuneralhome.com.

