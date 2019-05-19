{{featured_button_text}}
GILBERTVILLE --- Jeanne H. Reuter, 93, of Gilbertville, died Saturday, May 18, of natural cause, at the Western Home Communities-Deery Suites, Cedar Falls. Services are 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 21, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Gilbertville. Visitation will be 4 to 8p.m. Monday, May 20, at White Funeral Home, Jesup, and for an hour before services at the church. Online condolences at www.White-MtHope.come

