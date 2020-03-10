WESTGATE -- Jeanette M. Wolfgram, 76, of rural Westgate, died at home on Sunday, March 8. Services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, March 12, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Maynard, with burial at Hope Lutheran Cemetery, rural Westgate. Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Maynard, and for an hour before services at the church. Memorials to St. Paul Lutheran Church. Online condolences at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com