WESTGATE -- Jeanette M. Wolfgram, 76, of rural Westgate, died at home on Sunday, March 8. Services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, March 12, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Maynard, with burial at Hope Lutheran Cemetery, rural Westgate. Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Maynard, and for an hour before services at the church. Memorials to St. Paul Lutheran Church. Online condolences at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com

Service information

Mar 12
Funeral Service
Thursday, March 12, 2020
10:00AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
160 6th Street North
Maynard, IA 50606
