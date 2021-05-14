WATERLOO-Jeanette C. Dolan, 86, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, May 12, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home. Services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 18, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, 234-6274, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary. Visitation will continue at the church for an hour before services on Tuesday. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or the family. Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgraup.com.