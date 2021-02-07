Jeaneene Kemmerer
Jeaneene Kemmerer, 79, of Waterloo, formerly of Valparaiso, FL, died Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center; Celebration of life 11:00 AM February 13, 2021 at Locke Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to services; burial at a later date in Waterloo Cemetery;
Memorials directed to Friends of Waterloo Public Library, Cedar Bend Humane Society, or American Bible Society; Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com for more; Locke Funeral Home is assisting the family, 319-233-6138.
