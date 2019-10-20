You have free articles remaining.
ALLISON --- Jean Shultz, 87, of Allison, died Friday, Oct. 18, at Valley View Nursing Home in Greene. A memorial service will be noon Friday, Oct. 25, at Allison Congregational Church in Allison; visitation will be for an hour prior to services at the church. Burial is in Dumont Cemetery. Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home of Allison is assisting the family, www.sietsemavogelfuneralhomes.com; (319) 267-2507. Memorials to the family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.