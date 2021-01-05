Jean M. Ohm, age 84, of Charles City, IA and formerly of New Hampton, IA, passed away on December 24, 2020 at her home in Charles City with her family by her side.
Funeral arrangements have been in entrusted to Conway-Markham Funeral Home in New Hampton, IA. Online condolences may be left at www.conway-markhamfh.co
Kris Markham, Conway-Markham Funeral Home, New Hampton 641-394-4331
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.