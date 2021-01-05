 Skip to main content
Jean M. Ohm
Jean M. Ohm, age 84, of Charles City, IA and formerly of New Hampton, IA, passed away on December 24, 2020 at her home in Charles City with her family by her side.

Funeral arrangements have been in entrusted to Conway-Markham Funeral Home in New Hampton, IA. Online condolences may be left at www.conway-markhamfh.co

Kris Markham, Conway-Markham Funeral Home, New Hampton 641-394-4331

