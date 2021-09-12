Jean A. (Michaelsen) Carlisle
JANESEVILLE-Jean A. (Michaelsen) Carlisle, 65, of Janesville, IA, passed away on Monday, September 6, 2021 at her home. Jean was born May 5, 1956 to Harold and Elaine (Clausen) Michaelsen in Clinton, IA. She married William Thomas Carlisle on June 18, 1987; he passed away April 28, 2016. She is survived by her mother, Elaine (Clausen) Michaelsen of Camanche, IA; daughters Mackenzie Carlisle and Bailey (William) Aukes and grandson Forest Thomas Aukes of Janesville, IA; siblings Jill (Andrew) Marti of Princeton, IL, Lane (Pat) Michaelsen of St. Cloud, FL; nieces Shannen Michaelsen of Orlando, FL, Colleen (Rob) Siler of Orlando, FL and Aly (Matt Johns) Marti of Chicago, IL; nephew Benjamin (Jackie Eck) Marti of Altadena, CA. She was preceded in death by her father. A private family service will be planned. Memorials can be made to Mayo Clinic Ovarian Cancer Research.
