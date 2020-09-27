 Skip to main content
Jaunita L. King
Jaunita L. King

Jaunita L. King, 72, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at MercyOne Waterloo.

Services: will be held 1:00 pm Friday, October 2, 2020 at Kearns Funeral Service with burial in Fairview Cemetery Waterloo. Visitation is one hour prior to services at the funeral home.

Memorials can be sent to the Jaunita’s family at 1119 Kent Circle, Apt. 304, Waterloo, IA 50701.

