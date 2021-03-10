 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Janice Lee Hanson
0 entries

Janice Lee Hanson

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO-Janice Lee Hanson, age 79, passed away on March 7, 2021 at Pinnacle Specialty Care. Janice was born April 26, 1941. Arrangements are pending at Iowa Cremation, Cedar Rapids.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Single-use plastics on the rise

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News