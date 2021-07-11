 Skip to main content
Janice L. McNelly
Janice L. McNelly

CEDAR FALLS-Janice L. McNelly, 79, died May 8, 2020 for COVID-19. Memorial services 1:30 p.m. Friday, July 16, 2021 at the Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls, with inurnment in the Fairview Cemetery, Cedar Falls. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be directed to: www.richardsonfuneralservice.com

