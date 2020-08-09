Janice K. Grandon

Janice Kay Grandon, 82, of Cedar Falls and previously of New Hartford, Iowa, passed away on August 5, 2020 at MercyOne in Cedar Falls.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, August 10, 2020 at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly with Rev. Garry Moore officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home Facebook page at 1:30 p.m. Burial will be held in Oak Hill Cemetery, New Hartford. Visitation will be held on Monday from 12:00 noon until the service time at the funeral home. Those in attendance are asked to practice social distancing and masks are encouraged. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com and memorials may be directed to the family.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187.
