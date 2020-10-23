Janet R. Westhoff

Manchester—Janet Rosemary Westhoff, 85, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Regional Medical Center in Manchester of complications from COVID-19.
Private Family Mass of Christian Burial: St. Mary Catholic Church, Manchester, with Fr. Gabriel Anderson officiating.
Private Family Interment: St. Mary Catholic Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com.
