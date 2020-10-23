 Skip to main content
Janet R. Westhoff
Janet R. Westhoff

  • Updated
Manchester—Janet Rosemary Westhoff, 85, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Regional Medical Center in Manchester of complications from COVID-19.

Private Family Mass of Christian Burial: St. Mary Catholic Church, Manchester, with Fr. Gabriel Anderson officiating.

Private Family Interment: St. Mary Catholic Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com.

