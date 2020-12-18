Janet M. Adams

Janet Marie Adams, 73, of New Hartford, Iowa died early Wednesday morning, December 16, 2020, at the Cedar Falls Health Care Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at New Hartford United Methodist Church with Pastor Ben Epley officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial of cremains will follow in Beaver Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Social distancing and face masks are required for all services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Janet’s family for later designation and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187.
