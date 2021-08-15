Jane Karen Lauterbach

December 16, 1945—October 30, 2020
Please join us as we celebrate the life of Jane Lauterbach of Dike, Iowa. The celebration of life will be held at the Dike Memorial Hall, 540 Main Street, on August 21st, 2021, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.
Jane Lauterbach of Dike, Iowa, passed away on October 30, 2020. She was a beloved wife, mother, sister and friend to all.
She was a woman of character who never missed an occasion to get together with friends or family.
Join us with your best story as we honor the legacy she has left behind. Food and drinks will be provided in exchange for memories and hugs.
