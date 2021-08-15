 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jane Karen Lauterbach
0 entries

Jane Karen Lauterbach

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jane Karen Lauterbach

December 16, 1945—October 30, 2020

Please join us as we celebrate the life of Jane Lauterbach of Dike, Iowa. The celebration of life will be held at the Dike Memorial Hall, 540 Main Street, on August 21st, 2021, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Jane Lauterbach of Dike, Iowa, passed away on October 30, 2020. She was a beloved wife, mother, sister and friend to all.

She was a woman of character who never missed an occasion to get together with friends or family.

Join us with your best story as we honor the legacy she has left behind. Food and drinks will be provided in exchange for memories and hugs.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Why you shouldn't wrap your leftovers in foil

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News