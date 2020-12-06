 Skip to main content
James Sauer
James Sauer

James Sauer, 83, of Orlando, Florida passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Jim was born on April 16, 1937 in Independence, Iowa. He is survived by his beloved wife Kay. To share memories directly with Kay, please call (407) 275-8897. To view Jim’s full obituary, please visit: www.NewcomerOrlando.com

