James Richard Willis
James Richard Willis

James Richard Willis, age 73, of Aplington, died Monday, February 22, 2021, at Parker Place in Parkersburg

Funeral Services will be 2:00 p.m., at the Steamboat Rock Baptist Church in Steamboat Rock, Iowa, with burial in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Aplington.

Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m.–1:45 p.m. Friday, at the Steamboat Rock Baptist Church in Steamboat Rock, Iowa.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Aplington is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com

