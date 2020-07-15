NORTH EAST, MARYLAND – James R. “Russ” Walker, 90, of North East, Maryland, formerly of Dunkerton, died Sunday, July 5, 2020 at his home.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 20, 2020 at Locke Funeral Home in Waterloo. Interment at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Waterloo where military honors will be conducted. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Locke Funeral Home in Waterloo. Memorials may be directed to First Baptist Church in Dunkerton or Cedar Valley Hospice. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com. Locke Funeral Home, 319-233-6138.
To plant a tree in memory of James Walker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
