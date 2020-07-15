James R. “Russ” Walker
0 entries

James R. “Russ” Walker

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

NORTH EAST, MARYLAND – James R. “Russ” Walker, 90, of North East, Maryland, formerly of Dunkerton, died Sunday, July 5, 2020 at his home.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 20, 2020 at Locke Funeral Home in Waterloo. Interment at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Waterloo where military honors will be conducted. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Locke Funeral Home in Waterloo. Memorials may be directed to First Baptist Church in Dunkerton or Cedar Valley Hospice. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com. Locke Funeral Home, 319-233-6138.

To plant a tree in memory of James Walker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News