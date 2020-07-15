James R. “Russ” Walker

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 20, 2020 at Locke Funeral Home in Waterloo. Interment at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Waterloo where military honors will be conducted. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Locke Funeral Home in Waterloo. Memorials may be directed to First Baptist Church in Dunkerton or Cedar Valley Hospice. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com. Locke Funeral Home, 319-233-6138.