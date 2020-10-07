James O. Hurd

Waterloo—James Oscar Hurd, 78, of Waterloo, died Friday, October 2, 2020 in Linn Creek, MO. Memorial visitation will be Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Ascension Lutheran Church, 2211 Maynard Ave., Waterloo, from 10:00 am until 11:00 am Memorial service will be Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Ascension Lutheran Church, 2211 Maynard Ave., at 11:00 am. Burial will be at a later date. Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories is in charge of arrangements. 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com
Waterloo—James Oscar Hurd, 78, of Waterloo, died Friday, October 2, 2020 in Linn Creek, MO. Memorial visitation will be Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Ascension Lutheran Church, 2211 Maynard Ave., Waterloo, from 10:00 am until 11:00 am Memorial service will be Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Ascension Lutheran Church, 2211 Maynard Ave., at 11:00 am. Burial will be at a later date.
Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories is in charge of arrangements. 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.