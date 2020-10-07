 Skip to main content
James O. Hurd
James O. Hurd

Waterloo—James Oscar Hurd, 78, of Waterloo, died Friday, October 2, 2020 in Linn Creek, MO. Memorial visitation will be Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Ascension Lutheran Church, 2211 Maynard Ave., Waterloo, from 10:00 am until 11:00 am Memorial service will be Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Ascension Lutheran Church, 2211 Maynard Ave., at 11:00 am. Burial will be at a later date. Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories is in charge of arrangements. 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com

Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories is in charge of arrangements. 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com

