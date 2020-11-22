CLARION—James Leonard Demuth, 74 of Clarion passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 at MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center.
A Memorial Mass for James Demuth will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 10:30 AM at St. John’s Catholic Church, 608 2nd Avenue Northeast in Clarion, with Father Jerry Blake officiating. Burial will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Clarion.
Public visitation has been canceled at this time.
Those in attendance are required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.
