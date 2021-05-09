 Skip to main content
James “Jim” K. Voorhees
James “Jim” K. Voorhees

CEDAR FALLS-James “Jim” K. Voorhees, 83, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Unity Point-Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo. Family will receive from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at the Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be directed to www.richardsonfuneralservice. com

