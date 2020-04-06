James F. Burdette
WATERLOO -- James F. Burdette, 95, of Lake Ozark, Mo., formerly of Waterloo, died Thursday, April 3, at home. Private interment will be held in Waterloo Memorial Park with public memorial services at a later date. Millard Rekus Funeral Chapel, Jefferson City, Mo., is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences at www.millardfamilychapels.com.

